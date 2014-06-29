PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business-June 29

LONDON, June 29 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Telegraph
ABBVIE APPROACH SCUPPERS SHIRE'S BID FOR RIVAL
U.S. pharmaceutical firm AbbVie's approach to Shire
scuppered the London-listed firm's own plan to buy rival
rare disease business NPS Pharmaceuticals. Shire had
been lining up a $5 billion financing package for the deal,
according to a previous report, but the approach from AbbVie
triggered a takeover situation, which restricts deals that could
be seen as a "frustrating action".
POLICE TO MEET REGULATOR OVER WONGA FAKE LETTER SCANDAL
Regulator the Financial Conduct Authority will meet City of
London Police this week to discuss Wonga, the payday lending
firm, as the force looks into whether there is enough evidence
to start a criminal investigation into fake legal letters sent
out by the company from 2008 to 2010.
ADDISON LEE OWNER CARLYLE WEIGHS SALE
Private equity company Carlyle has appointed Credit
Suisse to weigh up a sale of the taxi operator, just over a year
after it took control of the business. A refinancing of the
business is also possible. The newspaper said Carlyle declined
to comment.
UNILEVER PUTS BRYLCREEM ON THE BLOCK
Male hair grooming product Brylcreem has been put up for
sale by Unilever in the Anglo-Dutch company's
next stage in streamlining its portfolio of brands. The company
is working with PwC to explore sale options for the business.
Sunday Times
ANGLO AMERICAN PLANS PLATINUM MINES SALES
Miner Anglo American is putting some of its South
African platinum mines up for sale in a move by chief executive
Mark Cutifani to dispose of underperforming assets. Anglo has
lined up RMB, the South African investment bank, to run the
auction.
ABBVIE BOSS TO WOO INVESTORS FOR SHIRE BID
Rick Gonzalez, the chairman and chief executive of American
drug company AbbVie, which is trying to buy
London-listed Shire,will fly into London this week to
court investors amid expectations of an increase in his 27
billion pounds ($46 billion) takeover proposal.
The Mail On Sunday
BRITISH GOVERNMENT SCRAPS LAND REGISTRY SELL-OFF
Plans to privatise the Land Registry, the body that records
land and property ownership, have been scrapped by the
Government after industrial action by civil servants, the need
for new legislation and the complexity of such a deal, according
to a source. Reports have suggested that the Government could
have raised about 1.2 billion pounds from entering a deal with
a joint venture company, and more from a complete sell-off.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)