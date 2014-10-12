PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British business - Oct 12

LONDON Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

GDF SUEZ REVIVES INTEREST IN TALISMAN NORTH SEA ASSETS

French energy company GDF Suez has revived interest in buying some or all of Talisman Energy's North Sea oil and gas assets.

WELLCOME TRUST STARTS HUNT FOR NEW CHAIRMAN

The Wellcome Trust, Britain's biggest private funder of medical research, has started looking for a replacement for chairman Bill Castell who is stepping down in April 2016.

PAPERCHASE OWNER EYES SALE

The owner of stationery retailer Paperchase, Primary Capital, is considering a 150-million pound sale after takeover interest from private equity firms and trade rivals. Primary Capital has hired PwC and Financo as advisers.

CASH INJECTION FOR YACHT MAKER FAIRLINE

Luxury yacht maker Fairline has received a 50 million pound cash injection from Better Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland after it suffered another year of heavy losses.

TV PRODUCER TO RAISE CASH FOR DIAL SQUARE 86 ACQUISITONS

Television producer David Frank is preparing to raise 20-25 million pounds to help finance acquisitions by his new investment vehicle Dial Square 86.

The Sunday Telegraph

ADDISON LEE ATTRACTS ASIAN, PRIVATE EQUITY BUYERS

Minicab operator Addison Lee has attracted interest from Singapore transport operator SMRT, another Asian buyer and private equity players BC Partners, CVC and Charterhouse. The business could be worth 800 million pounds to U.S. private equity owner Carlyle.

VIACOM BACKS CALL FOR FEES FROM PAY-TV OPERATORS

U.S. media giant Viacom, owner of Channel 5, has backed a campaign led by rivals ITV and Channel 4 to charge pay-TV operators annual fees of more than 150 million pounds to access their channels.

EX-WIGGLE BOSS PLANS BID FOR SOFA.COM

The former boss of online cycle shop Wiggle is working on a bid for furniture retailer Sofa.com alongside buy-out group Close Brothers. Private equity firm Graphite is also vying for the business.

The Independent on Sunday

NETWORK RAIL SHORTLISTED FOR SAUDI CONTRACT

The consultancy arm of Britain's Network Rail has been named preferred bidder by the Saudi Railway Company for a deal worth 50-100 million pounds.

