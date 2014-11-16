PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business - Nov 16

LONDON Nov 16 British newspapers reported the
Sunday Telegraph
WAITROSE BOSS SAYS SOME FOOD RETAILERS MAY CLOSE
Supermarkets in Britain could start to close as the industry
copes with an unprecedented slide in sales and profits,
according to Mark Price, managing director of Waitrose. Price
said it was "incredibly hard to call" whether all of Britain's
food retailers would survive.
FACEBOOK PLANS FREE AFRICA INTERNET WITH AVANTI
Facebook is in advanced talks with satellite operator
Avanti Communications over a project to provide free
Internet access across swathes of Africa.
BT RULES OUT SALE OF IT OUTSOURCING ARM
BT Group has ruled out a spin-off or sale of its
Global Services outsourcing arm in the face of pressure from
several major shareholders to offload the business.
Sunday Times
QUINDELL SEEKS HEDGE FUND CASH INJECTION
Insurance services group Quindell has opened talks
with hedge funds about a potential cash injection. The company
is believed to have met at least two hedge funds in recent
weeks. Quindell said it regularly held talks with financial
institutions but insisted it had no need for additional cash.
FARROW & BALL IN TALKS TO BE BOUGHT BY ARES
Paint maker Farrow & Ball is in talks to be bought by Ares
Management, the owner of upmarket U.S. department store
Neiman Marcus, in a deal worth up to 300 million pounds ($470
million).
ISRAELI BILLIONAIRE WEIGHS CAMDEN MARKET FLOAT
Israeli gambling and technology billionaire Teddy Sagi is
considering plans to float Camden Market, the north London
tourist spot. Sagi has spent an estimated 500 million pounds
buying up separate parts of the market.
Mail on Sunday
RBS FACES NEW PAY ROW AFTER FOREX SCANDAL
Royal Bank of Scotland faces a political row over a
plan to give former chief executive Stephen Hester millions of
pounds in share awards, despite its 400 million pounds fine for
collusion in the foreign exchange market.
