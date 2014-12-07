PRESS DIGEST-SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS - DEC. 7

LONDON Dec 7 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Times
BP TO WIELD JOBS AXE AS OIL PRICE SLUMP TAKES TOLL
BP is to axe middle managers and freeze projects as it
grapples with the plummeting oil price. The company is also
slashing the oil price assumption used to set its day-to-day
budget.
PREMIER FOODS BOSS BACKS DOWN IN 'PAY-TO-STAY' SUPPLIERS
STORM
Premier Foods has backed down in the row over
supplier payments, saying it is willing to change company policy
if "some people feel uncomfortable".
FEARS GROW FOR HONDA PLANT
Fresh doubts have been raised over the future of Honda's
British plant after it scraped a profit of just 1 million pounds
($1.6 million) on sales of 2 billion pounds in its 2013-14 year.
ANGLO AMERICAN TO UNVEIL PLATINUM SELL-OFF PLANS
Anglo American will unveil plans this week to
offload billions of pounds worth of laggard mines as it
struggles to cope with falling prices and high costs.
CANARY WHARF BIDDERS WOO CHINESE
The Qatar-led consortium bidding for Canary Wharf
hopes to persuade China's sovereign wealth fund to
switch sides and back its sweetened 2.6 billion pounds offer.
PENNINES TRACK HITS BUFFERS
British finance minister George Osborne's flagship plan to
boost rail links between northern cities is likely to be shunted
back by up to three years because of ballooning costs and delays
to Network Rail's electrification programme.
The Sunday Telegraph
FOSSIL FUEL INVESTING A RISK TO PENSION FUNDS, SAYS ENERGY
SECRETARY
Investing in fossil fuels is increasingly risky because
global action to tackle climate change will curb demand, forcing
companies to leave unprofitable reserves in the ground, Ed
Davey, the Energy Secretary has warned.
ACTIVISTS PLOT RAID ON SAINSBURY'S
Crystal Amber the UK activist fund, is in talks
with several large overseas investors about mounting a dramatic
share raid on J Sainsbury, as part of a bold plan that
could see an attempt to engineer a takeover of Britain's No. 3
grocer.
SUPERMARKETS FACE YEARS MORE PAIN, WARNS B&Q BOSS
Ian Cheshire, the outgoing boss of B&Q owner Kingfisher
, has warned that it could take years for the leading
supermarket chains to turn around their performance.
OVERDRAFT FEES FUEL WATCHDOG CONCERNS
Bank overdraft charges have jumped in the last year in a
development likely to raise concerns at the competition
regulator as it considers tackling the dominance of the major
high street banks.
BUYOUT GIANTS PLAN 1.5 BLN STG BIDS FOR EUROPE'S LARGEST
SOFT DRINK BOTTLER
The former owner of Orangina is weighing a return to the
drinks industry with a 1.5 billion pounds approach for Europe's
biggest soft drinks bottler.
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among a handful of
suitors lining up bids for Refresco Gerber, which bottles
Innocent Smoothies and Del Monte fruit juices.
Mail on Sunday
NEW FASHION CHAIN FUELS HOPE FOR THE HIGH STREET
A new fashion chain codenamed Project 50 and led by former
Asda chief Andy Bond will launch in July. The plan is to open 50
stores in just two months, backed by an initial 20 million
pounds from South African billionaire Christo Wiese.
WATER FIRMS TOLD: CUT BILLS AS YOUR COSTS COME DOWN
Regulator OFWAT is expected to demand this week that water
companies cut household bills because cheaper borrowing means
the companies' costs have come down faster than expected.
(1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound)
(Compiled by James Davey)