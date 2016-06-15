PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15

June 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A global flight to safety triggered by the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union and central banks' ability to stimulate economic growth pushed 10-year German government borrowing costs into negative territory for the first time in history. (bit.ly/1U7xnur)

British tenpin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl Group will unveil plans today for a stock market flotation valuing the company at about 280 million pounds ($395.11 million). (bit.ly/1U7x3eV)

The Guardian

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q, will face further pressure over pay and conditions for staff at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday when campaigners will ask the retailer to reverse cuts made this year. (bit.ly/1U7vMEN)

The UK government now fully backs a legal ban on polluting plastic microbeads in cosmetics and toiletries, environment minister George Eustice said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1U7wJNm)

The Telegraph

Betfred, the bookmaker led by billionaire chairman Fred Done, is to pay out more than 800,000 pounds ($1.13 million)after it was found that one of the company's VIP customers was betting online with stolen money. (bit.ly/1U7w0vM)

Equipment hire company Ashtead is to launch a 200 million-pound share buyback after a strong performance in the North American construction market helped push pre-tax profits up 24 percent to 616.7 million pounds. (bit.ly/1U7wqCc)

Sky News

A former finance executive, Barry Nightingale, at the airline Monarch will be installed on Wednesday in a top job at the troubled owner of Garfunkel's and Frankie & Benny's. (bit.ly/1U7vWfh)

Virgin Active, majority-owned by South African investment group Brait, is selling 35 UK gyms as it moves further to fund its expansion into luxury fitness clubs. (bit.ly/1U7wq5e)

The Independent

Evidence given by the former BHS owner Dominic Chappell at an enquiry into the collapse of the chain has been branded "not correct" by Goldman Sachs, days after a former financial adviser to the retailer slammed Chappell as a "Premier League liar". (ind.pn/1U7w7r4) ($1 = 0.7087 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)