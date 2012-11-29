版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 23:18 BJT

UK's Cameron warns against new laws for press

LONDON Nov 29 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he supported the findings of a far-reaching inquiry into the British media, but said he was not in favour of new legislation to regulate the press.

"For the first time we would have crossed the rubicon of writing elements of press regulation into the law of the land. We should I believe be wary of any legislation," Cameron told parliament.

