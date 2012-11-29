版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 00:25 BJT

UK deputy PM backs new press law, contradicts Cameron

LONDON Nov 29 British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday he backed new legislation to regulate the press, contradicting Prime Minister David Cameron and raising the spectre of a split in the coalition government.

"On the basic model of a new self-regulatory body, established with a change to the law in principle, I believe this can be done in a proportionate and workable way," Clegg told parliament.

"Changing the law is the only way to give us all the assurance that the new regulator isn't just independent for a few months or years, but is independent for good," he added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐