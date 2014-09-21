PRESS DIGEST-SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS - SEPT 21

LONDON, Sept 21 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

SCOTLAND "NO" VOTE TO FREE NEW WAVE OF FLOTATIONS

A number of companies are expected to list on the stock market in London in the next couple of weeks after Scotland voted against independence.

Companies including shoemaker Jimmy Choo, roadside assistance giant RAC, housebuilder Miller and challenger bank Aldemore could all announce their listing intentions this week.

VULTURE FUND COULD BAIL OUT MONARCH AIRLINE

Investment fund Greybull has emerged as the surprise likely saviour of British holidays airline operator Monarch Group, which faces a cash crisis.

Greybull is seen as the front-runner to clinch a deal with Monarch's owner, the Mantegazza family, which could avoid thousands of job losses. Among other bidders is American hedge fund Elliott.

Monarch has a pension deficit of at least 150 million pounds($244 million) and talks with pilots on new terms and conditions are at a sensitive stage.

TEENAGER VYING FOR TOP JOB AT NISA RETAIL EMPIRE

An 18-year-old is aiming to get the top job at Nisa Retail, the member-owned convenience store with 1.6 billion pounds in sales.

Harris Aslam, already a non-executive director on the board of the company, has launched a campaign to become chief executive of Nisa after current chief executive Neil Turton announced last month his intention to depart to join a start-up.

FERROVIAL, MACQUARIE SET TO BUY THREE BRITISH AIRPORTS

Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial has teamed up with Australian infrastructure giant Macquarie to buy Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports from Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH), in a deal worth about £1 billion.

The long-awaited sale has been delayed by Heathrow's complex shareholding structure but is expected to be announced within weeks. Ferrovial, which owns a quarter of HAH, saw its bid delayed because other shareholders were keen on a competitive auction.

ARMS FAIR ORGANISER CLARION FOR SALE

Clarion Events, a London company that organises a series of events, including gambling, transport and arms fairs, has been put up for sale for about 200 million pounds.

City sources said Britain's two listed events organisers UBM and Informa are unlikely to bid for Clarion because of its indirect involvements with the arms business.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

INDUSTRY LOBBY SAYS SCOTLAND POLL HURT UK COMPANIES

Mike Rake, president of Britain's biggest lobby, the Confederation of British Industry, said the Scottish referendum process has damaged UK-listed companies.

The two-year referendum debate that culminated in a No vote on Scotland's independence, has delayed investment and damaged the image of British businesses abroad, Rake said, adding now it is time to prove that the whole country is open for business.

LABOUR TO COMMIT TO BUSINESS RATE CUT

Britain's opposition Labour party will commit this week to a one percent cut in business rates worth more than 1 billion pounds if it wins the 2015 election.

The announcement is expected to be made at its party conference in Manchester this week as pressure grows on political parties to reform the controversial tax.

ASOS FACES LABELS REVOLT OVER DISCOUNTS

Online fashion retailer Asos faces growing concerns from some of its bigger suppliers, which include some of Britain's leading clothing brands, over the discounts it offers on their items.

Asos relies heavily on selling clothing from fashion brands such as New Look, Karen Millen and Reiss, as well as some own-brand lines.

However the Sunday Telegraph understands that some of its suppliers are frustrated with the discounts Asos has offered on their products, especially in the run-up to Christmas last year, and have threatened to pull out.

CENTER PARCS IN TALKS TO CREATE HOLIDAY PARK IN IRELAND

Private equity-owned holiday company Center Parcs, has started talks with tourism authorities in Ireland to build one of its holiday parks there, as anticipation builds over a listing of about 2 billion pounds or more next year.

AIRBNB TO OFFER CITY TOURS

Online room rental service Airbnb, is preparing to branch out into new areas of travel including allowing locals to sell tours and other experiences in their city, as it hopes to take a larger share of travellers' spending.

RBS' US BRANCH BOSSES TO RECEIVE $9 MILLION

Bosses at Royal Bank of Scotland's U.S. arm will receive a combined payout worth $9 million when the taxpayer-owned bank begins to sell off the unit this week.

RBS is expected to list Citizens financial Group later this week at a valuation of up to $4 billion.

(1 US dollar = 0.6141 British pound) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)