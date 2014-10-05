PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business - Oct 5

LONDON Oct 5 British newspapers reported the
THE SUNDAY TIMES
TESCO TO CLEAR OUT BOARD AFTER PROFITS DEBACLE
Tesco is set for a boardroom clearout after a
string of profit warnings and the discovery of a 250 million
pound ($400 million) hole in its first-half accounts.
Britain's biggest supermarket is close to appointing a
clutch of new non-executive directors. It is understood that up
to three were due to have been named 10 days ago, but the
shake-up was put on hold because of the profit debacle.
One candidate thought to have been approached is Patrick
Kennedy, the outgoing boss of bookmaker Paddy Power, though
sources said nothing had been agreed.
OIL GIANT PULLS PLUG ON NORTH SEA FIELDS
The American oil giant once hailed as the saviour of the
North Sea is to quit Britain after putting all of its fields up
for sale.
Apache Corporation, which is the North Sea's
third-biggest producer behind BP and Royal Dutch Shell
, has hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer.
Apache's exit marks a dramatic about-face from one of the
biggest investors in the North Sea.
MoD BOOST FOR WESTLAND
Britain's last remaining helicopter factory could be handed
a lifeline after the Ministry of Defence opted to broaden its
hunt for new Apache attack helicopters.
American defence giant Boeing, which makes the
Apache, had hoped to win the 1 billion pound contract, bypassing
Yeovil-based AgustaWestland, with which it worked to
supply Britain's existing fleet of 66 Apaches. However, defence
secretary Michael Fallon is believed to have decided to open up
the procurement to competition.
FRENCH INVESTORS ON TRACK TO NET BRITAIN'S STAKE IN EUROSTAR
Two French infrastructure investors have emerged as
potential bidders for the taxpayer's 40 percent stake in the
Eurostar Channel tunnel train service.
Paris-based Antin Infrastructure Partners and Ardian, the
private equity company spun out of French insurer Axa, are
contemplating bids for the slice of the train operator. The
government put the stake up for sale last December as part of a
plan to privatise 10 billion pounds of state assets.
WONGA FOUNDER GRABS 4 MILLION POUND FAREWELL
The founder of Wonga received a multimillion-pound payoff
after he was ousted as chief executive last year. The
controversial payday lender bought a chunk of Errol Damelin's
holding when he stepped down from day-to-day running of the
company.
INDIANS SWOOP ON LONDON MINING
Indian conglomerate Jindal is considering an eleventh-hour
move for London Mining, which is battling big debts, a
crash in the iron ore price and the Ebola outbreak. The shares
closed last week at 4 pence after it said it was in talks with a
strategic partner but warned that any deal would virtually wipe
out investors.
A takeover by Jindal could involve African Minerals
. The London-listed miner founded by tycoon Frank Timis
runs a bigger operation nearby.
CRH TO SELL BRICKS AS CEMENT BID LOOMS
The building materials supplier CRH is selling its
clay brickwork division for up to 600 million pounds as it
prepares to bid for a group of cement businesses worth 4 billion
pounds. City sources said the FTSE 100 company had hired bankers
from JP Morgan to find a buyer for the division, which makes
brick products for homes and gardens.
BP PUMPS CASH INTO ROSNEFT
BP arranged a $1.5 billion loan for Rosneft only
three weeks before Europe and America imposed fresh sanctions on
the Kremlin-controlled oil giant. The FTSE 100 company brought
together a syndicate of banks to make the cash payment to
Rosneft in exchange for future oil production, to be sold by BP.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
KAYE FAMILY AIMS TO REUNITE PIZZA CHAINS
One of Britain's most successful restaurant dynasties, the
Kaye family, is cooking up a bold plan to reunite three of the
country's best known Italian restaurant chains as part of a 500
million pound deal.
The Kayes are believed to have held talks with private
equity firms Advent and TPG to bid for Aim-listed Prezzo as well
as Ask and Zizzi, all of which were founded by family members.
MPS ON ALERT OVER CYBER CRIME THREAT
An influential group of MPs is investigating whether the
financial system is at serious risk of cyber security breaches,
amid growing concerns that customers and businesses are
inadequately protected.
The House of Commons Treasury Select Committee has held a
series of high-level meetings with regulators and other experts
on cyber crime in recent months and is working towards
investigating the issue further in the coming months.
BANKS TURN CORNER WITH FIRST RISE IN JOBS SINCE THE
FINANCIAL CRISIS
Employment in banking has rebounded for the first time since
the financial crisis, the strongest sign yet that the industry
is finally beginning to recover from the events that almost
brought down some of Britain's largest financial institutions.
The last job figures for the sector show a small annual rise
in high street banking jobs in 2013, the first increase in five
years, according to the British Bankers Association.
NETFLIX ROYAL DRAMA IS HISTORY IN THE MAKING
Netflix is preparing its first original British
television commission, an historical epic called The Crown,
following the life of the Queen.
It is expected to cost as much as the $100 million Netflix
remake of House of Cards. Reed Hastings, chief executive of the
subscription service, also confirmed it has held talks with
Channel 4 about co-producing more British dramas.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
HIDDEN FEES FUEL A THIRD OF SUPERMARKET PROFITS
Supermarkets are making as much as a third of their profits
from suppliers by demanding the type of charges that have led to
the accounting scandal at Tesco.
The sums include penalty charges for late or incomplete
shipments, bonuses for hitting sales targets, refunds for
promotional discounts and one-off payments for a multitude of
reasons, such as launching new products.
(1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Goodman)