PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - August 8

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
Aug 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
JPMORGAN FACES NEW CRIMINAL PROBE OVER MORTGAGES
CARGILL EXPANDS IN ENERGY AS BANKS RETREAT
MONDELEZ RAISES BUYBACK TO $6 BLN
HILTON EYES RETURN TO PUBLIC MARKET
OLD MUTUAL HAILS HEAD START IN AFRICA'S 'VIRGIN TERRITORY'
GROUPON INVESTORS WELCOME BUYBACK AND NEW CHIEF
Overview
The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinising JPMorgan Chase & Co's sale of mortgage-backed securities in a new side to the government's probe of the bank that lost $6 billion in a trading debacle last year.
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill is expanding its trading operation to move more oil, coal, natural gas and power, despite the banking industry's retreat from physical energy markets.
Mondelez International, the packaged food company spun out of Kraft Foods, gave the go-ahead to a $4.8 billion boost to its share buyback programme.
Blackstone-controlled hotel conglomerate Hilton Worldwide is considering a U.S. float that could mean a listing as soon as early 2014, people familiar with the matter said.
Insurer Old Mutual's Chief Executive Julian Roberts warned European rivals that they would find it difficult follow its quick move into Sub-Saharan Africa.
Groupon on Wednesday appointed Eric Lefkofsky its new chief executive, five months after the company ousted its founder, Andrew Mason and named Lefkofsky its interim CEO.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source