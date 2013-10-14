PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK OPENS DOORS TO CHINESE BANKS WITH SPECIAL TERMS FOR LENDERS

OBAMA TO MEET LAWMAKERS AS DEBT DEADLINE LOOMS

TESCO SHAREHOLDERS QUESTION MANAGEMENT'S GRIP AFTER PROFITS FALL

TWITTER AIMS TO SELL ADS ON OTHERS' SITES

BLACKBERRY AD CAMPAIGN AIMS TO CALM CUSTOMERS

DUMEX REPLACES MANAGEMENT AMID CHINA BRIBERY CLAIMS

BRUSSELS WARNS ALITALIA ON CAPITAL INCREASE

Overview

British Finance Minister George Osborne will on Tuesday offer special terms to Chinese state-owned banks in an attempt to make London more attractive to Chinese banks.

U.S. President Barack Obama will meet congressional leaders on Monday afternoon even as signs emerge that the Democrats in the Senate are closer to a deal with their Republican colleagues.

Top Tesco shareholders are doubting the top management in Britain's biggest retailer after it shocked investors after central European profits collapsed.

Twitter plans on mining User data to help target mobile adverts.

Struggling Canadian Smartphone maker BlackBerry, is reassuring its customers about its financial health by publishing an open letter in newspapers in nine countries.

Baby-food brand, Dumex owned by France's Danone, will appoint new management at its Chinese unit following allegations that it bribed doctors and nurses at Chinese hospitals to push parents of newborn babies to buy its infant-milk formula.

Italy was warned by the European Commission on Monday to get approval before going ahead with a proposed 300 million Euro capital increase for Alitalia.