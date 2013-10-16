PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 17

Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
US SENATE STRIKES DEAL TO AVERT DEFAULT
CARLOS SLIM ADMITS DEFEAT IN 7.2BN TAKEOVER BATTLE FOR KPN
PHILIP HAMMOND PLAN TO OUTSOURCE ARMS BUYING AT RISK OF
COLLAPSE
IBM REVENUES FALL FOR SIXTH QUARTER IN A ROW
SHUTDOWN TO CONTINUE TO HURT US COMPANIES
CFTC SPLIT OVER JPMORGAN 'WHALE' DEAL
MARK CUBAN CLEARED IN INSIDER TRADING CASE
DOJ AND SEC PREPARE TO CHARGE CONVERGEX
Overview
Senate leaders in the U.S. have struck a bipartisan deal
ending weeks of negotiations to reopen the government and
approve new sovereign borrowings that pushed the country to the
edge of a debt default.
América Móvil, which is controlled by the Mexican tycoon
Carlos Slim, has admitted defeat in a gruelling 7.2 billion Euro
takeover battle for the Dutch telecoms group KPN after
the intervention of an independent foundation linked to KPN.
Plans to part-privatise British defence procurement ran into
rough weather after doubts over the eligibility of one of the
companies hoping to run the programme threatened to end the
process because of lack of competition.
A sixth consecutive quarter revenue fall at IBM led
to a 6 percent tumble in its share value in after-market
trading.
The U.S. will have to endure the consequences of the debt
showdown for a long time to come, with companies starting to tie
corporate profit warnings to the shutdown.
One commissioner at Commodity Futures Trading Commission
wanted to prove that JPMorgan intentionally manipulated
a key index.
The owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, Mark Cuban,
did not violate any insider trading laws when he sold his stake
in Mamma.com, a jury said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Civil and criminal charges will be brought against ConvergEx
by the U.S. authorities. ConvergEx, a leading transaction
services provider to pension funds and institutional investors,
has been accused overcharging its clients.