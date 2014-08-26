PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
U.S. deploys drones as it considers air strikes on Isis in
Syria (on.ft.com/1pDSE3o)
EU looks to Italy's foreign minister as foreign policy chief
(on.ft.com/YWHb4E)
Warren Buffett defends Burger King's tax deal
(on.ft.com/1tALfms)
RBS faces 15 mln stg penalty for poor mortgage records and
advice (on.ft.com/1qriqaB)
WPP profits rise despite sales 'ravaged' by strong pound
(on.ft.com/VPZ9DP)
Overview
The United States is preparing military options, including
surveillance flights, to pressure Islamic State in Syria, U.S.
officials said on Monday.
Europe's leaders are set to select Federica Mogherini,
Italy's foreign minister, as EU foreign policy chief at a summit
on Saturday, despite worries among some EU countries that she is
too inexperienced and will not be tough enough on Russia.
Warren Buffett defended his role in Burger King's
$11.4 billion acquisition of coffee and doughnuts chain Tim
Hortons, that will see the U.S. fast food chain's
headquarters move to Canada as part of the tax inversion deal.
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority could fine
Royal Bank of Scotland about 15 million pounds ($24.82
million) over its mortgage record-keeping and advice to
borrowers, according to two people familiar with the matter.
WPP, the world's largest advertising company, said
the strong British pound "ravaged" its revenues, wiping more
than 400 million pounds $661.72 million) off its net sales in
the first half of the year.
($1 = 0.6045 British Pounds)
