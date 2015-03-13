PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13

UPDATE 1-Bayer to sell Liberty crop protection brands to get Monsanto deal passed
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands
EU BLOCKS HUNGARY'S 12 BLN EURO NUCLEAR DEAL WITH RUSSIA
SIR PHILIP GREEN SELLS BHS FOR 1 BLN POUNDS
COMMERZBANK MAKES $1.45 BLN SETTLEMENT WITH US
GSK TO SELL ASPEN STAKE FOR ALMOST $900M
The European Union has backed Euratom's decision to block Hungary's 12 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia, a move that will hold Hungary's plans to import fuel exclusively from Russia.
British retailer Philip Green said on Thursday his struggling department store chain BHS had been acquired by buyout firm Retail Acquisitions.
German lender Commerzbank AG has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to settle allegations it committed sanctions violations and failed to detect and report potential money laundering activities.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it plans to sell its stake in Aspen Pharmacare and expects to raise about $900 million.
