版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 09:04 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13

March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU BLOCKS HUNGARY'S 12 BLN EURO NUCLEAR DEAL WITH RUSSIA

(on.ft.com/1EDM5FZ)

SIR PHILIP GREEN SELLS BHS FOR 1 BLN POUNDS

(on.ft.com/1HOh7t6)

COMMERZBANK MAKES $1.45 BLN SETTLEMENT WITH US

(on.ft.com/1GKKP4N)

GSK TO SELL ASPEN STAKE FOR ALMOST $900M

(on.ft.com/1CaocUx)

Overview

The European Union has backed Euratom's decision to block Hungary's 12 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia, a move that will hold Hungary's plans to import fuel exclusively from Russia.

British retailer Philip Green said on Thursday his struggling department store chain BHS had been acquired by buyout firm Retail Acquisitions.

German lender Commerzbank AG has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to settle allegations it committed sanctions violations and failed to detect and report potential money laundering activities.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it plans to sell its stake in Aspen Pharmacare and expects to raise about $900 million.

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐