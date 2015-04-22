PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22

April 22 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
U.S. PROSECUTORS CHARGE BRITISH FUTURES TRADER OVER 'FLASH
CRASH' (on.ft.com/1HrHbMi)
GOLDMAN WARNS OF SELL-OFF IF LABOUR WINS (on.ft.com/1JrLwxQ)
ROBUST CREDIT SUISSE RESULTS LEAVE THIAM WITH BIGGER
CHALLENGE (on.ft.com/1GgB9PN)
TEVA OFFERS $40.1BN FOR U.S. RIVAL MYLAN (bit.ly/1IEfGxw)
Overview
Navinder Singh Sarao, a UK futures trader, has been charged
by U.S. authorities for allegedly contributing to the 2010
"flash crash", which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge
more than 600 points in a matter of minutes.
Goldman Sachs has warned that a Labour-led UK government is
likely to spark a sell-off by investors, while a Conservative
victory would probably be cheered in the markets.
The quandary for Credit Suisse's incoming Chief
Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam is that its investment bank is
seen as a problem child, a volatile earner that sucks up so much
capital investors fear for their dividends and increasingly
worry about impending dilution if the bank needs to raise more
cash.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the largest
generic drugmaker in the world, set the stage for the biggest
pharma deal of 2015 by launching an unsolicited $40 billion
offer to buy its nearest rival Mylan NV. Earlier this
month, Mylan made an unsolicited $28.9 billion offer for Perrigo
Company Plc, an Ireland-based maker of cough medicines
and allergy remedies.
