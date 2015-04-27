PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
TIGHT UK ELECTION WORRIES EU ALLIES (on.ft.com/1KkMRYf)
NEPAL RESCUERS BATTLE TO REACH VICTIMS (on.ft.com/1DqRDgY)
UK GOVERNMENT WARNS BP OVER POTENTIAL TAKEOVER (on.ft.com/1DqpqGY)
PIËCH DEPARTURE LEAVES VOLKSWAGEN WITH A LARGE VOID TO FILL
(on.ft.com/1DNKRCf)
EBAY BACKS GOOGLE OVER BRUSSELS INQUIRY (on.ft.com/1A2AIBd)
Overview
EU diplomats and politicians fear that the UK's
neck-and-neck general elections will result in a fragile
government and even set a course for a British exit from the
bloc just as Europe faces a renewed Russian threat and a
lingering economic crisis.
Nepal has turned to its two Asian neighbours, India and
China, and the rest of the international community to assist
with the aftermath of a devastating weekend earthquake, as the
death toll from the disaster rose to 2,800.
The British government has told BP Plc it would
oppose any potential takeover of the company. The vulnerability
of BP to a takeover has been discussed at a senior level in
Whitehall since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, when an
explosion on a rig working under contract for the company killed
11 men and triggered the worst offshore oil spill in U.S.
history.
The resignation of Ferdinand Piëch, the dominant force at
Volkswagen for more than two decades, leaves a void at
the top of the German carmaker.
Ebay Inc' chief executive, John Donahoe, said in an
interview with the Financial Times that barriers were breaking
down between different areas of online commerce. The auction
website chief's comments support arguments already made by
Google Inc in its first response to the European
Commission's landmark competition case.
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane)