PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has been
sidelined after three months of fruitless talks with
international creditors to unlock 7.2 billion euros in bailout
funds, heartening investors and sparking a rally on the Athens
stock market.
Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA have
delayed multibillion-dollar offshore oil projects in west Africa
as part of efforts to rein in costs and shore up cash flow
following the collapse in crude prices.
The death toll from Nepal's worst earthquake in 80 years
rose to about 3,800 on Monday, with 6,500 injured, as rescuers
struggled to reach remote hill villages while Kathmandu's small
airport was overwhelmed by flights carrying relief supplies.
iPhone sales among the middle class in China and other
emerging economies propelled Apple ahead of Wall
Street's forecasts for the fifth successive quarter, as it
pledged to return another $70 billion to shareholders.
