PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

April 30 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
U.S. FED DAMPS RATE RISE CALL AS GROWTH WAVERS (on.ft.com/1P7xdjR)
NORWAY OIL FUND EARNS MORE THAN OSLO SPENDS (on.ft.com/1bF05mJ)
BERNANKE JOINS PIMCO AS SENIOR ADVISER (on.ft.com/1P7xdjR)
EUROCEMENT BACKING STRENGTHENS HOLCIM/LAFARGE DEAL (on.ft.com/1DLqMNX)
SAUDI ARABIA REPLACES CROWN PRINCE (on.ft.com/1QLQ9rU)
INVESTORS ATTACK ALLIANCE TRUST'S LAST-MINUTE TRUCE WITH
ELLIOTT (on.ft.com/1EEbKxj)
Overview
The U.S. recovery has lost momentum and the pace of hiring
has moderated, the Federal Reserve said, fuelling expectations
that an interest-rate increase is unlikely by the middle of the
year.
The Government Pension Fund Global, which invests Norway's
oil wealth, made more money in the first three months of the
year than the government spent in the same period.
Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke is taking a role as senior
adviser to Pimco, to advise Pimco's investment committee on
macroeconomic issues and monetary policy, and also take part in
client events.
The second-largest shareholder in Holcim Ltd has
given its support to the Swiss cement company's takeover of
France's Lafarge SA, removing one of the last
obstacles to a 41 billion euro ($45.56 billion) deal to create
the world's largest cement company by revenues.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has
announced a sweeping shake-up that paves the way for a new
generation of rulers in the world's biggest oil exporter.
Alliance Trust Plc investors attacked its board for
spending 3 million pounds fighting proposals from activist hedge
fund Elliott before reaching a last-minute truce on the eve of a
pivotal annual meeting.
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)