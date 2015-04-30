PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

April 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. FED DAMPS RATE RISE CALL AS GROWTH WAVERS (on.ft.com/1P7xdjR)

NORWAY OIL FUND EARNS MORE THAN OSLO SPENDS (on.ft.com/1bF05mJ)

BERNANKE JOINS PIMCO AS SENIOR ADVISER (on.ft.com/1P7xdjR)

EUROCEMENT BACKING STRENGTHENS HOLCIM/LAFARGE DEAL (on.ft.com/1DLqMNX)

SAUDI ARABIA REPLACES CROWN PRINCE (on.ft.com/1QLQ9rU)

INVESTORS ATTACK ALLIANCE TRUST'S LAST-MINUTE TRUCE WITH ELLIOTT (on.ft.com/1EEbKxj)

Overview

The U.S. recovery has lost momentum and the pace of hiring has moderated, the Federal Reserve said, fuelling expectations that an interest-rate increase is unlikely by the middle of the year.

The Government Pension Fund Global, which invests Norway's oil wealth, made more money in the first three months of the year than the government spent in the same period.

Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke is taking a role as senior adviser to Pimco, to advise Pimco's investment committee on macroeconomic issues and monetary policy, and also take part in client events.

The second-largest shareholder in Holcim Ltd has given its support to the Swiss cement company's takeover of France's Lafarge SA, removing one of the last obstacles to a 41 billion euro ($45.56 billion) deal to create the world's largest cement company by revenues.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has announced a sweeping shake-up that paves the way for a new generation of rulers in the world's biggest oil exporter.

Alliance Trust Plc investors attacked its board for spending 3 million pounds fighting proposals from activist hedge fund Elliott before reaching a last-minute truce on the eve of a pivotal annual meeting. ($1 = 0.8999 euros)