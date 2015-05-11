PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11

May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Broadband networks builder Gigaclear Plc (IPO-GIGA.L) has secured funds from Prudential Financial Inc's Infracapital and Woodford Investment Management LLP (IPO-WOOD.L) to accelerate the rollout of ultrafast broadband networks in rural areas of the UK.

Italian market regulator Consob has been urged by a Spanish minority shareholder of World Duty Free S.p.A. to look into the Benetton Family's deal to sell the airport retailer to Swiss rival Dufry AG.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, is most at risk from discount stores, according to research done by the Local Data Company.