PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14

U.S. authorities are concerned about the thoroughness of a Bank of England investigation into whether any of its staff was aware of or condoned currency market manipulation, according to people familiar with the situation.

Insurance industry veteran Henry Engelhardt, the chief executive of motor insurer Admiral Group Plc, is stepping down from his role in 2016, in the latest of a series of management reshuffles in Britain's insurance sector.

NATO's military chief, General Philip Breedlove, accused Russia of making irresponsible nuclear threats, which he said were intended to make NATO think twice about how it responded to Russia's actions in Ukraine. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)