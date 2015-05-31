PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1

June 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
WPP FACES ANOTHER REVOLT OVER CHIEF'S PAY
DELOITTE UK CONSIDERS MERGING WITH BENELUX PARTNER FIRMS
NHS BOSS WARNS FOOD AND DRINK INDUSTRY MUST ACT TO CUT SUGAR
EUROPEAN ENERGY GROUPS SEEK UN BACKING FOR CARBON PRICING
Overview
British-based advertising company WPP Plc may face
opposition from its shareholders at its annual meeting on June 9
over Chief Executive Martin Sorrell's 43 million stg 2014
compensation.
Audit firm Deloitte UK is planning to merge with member
firms from the Benelux region. Potential deal will be discussed
at company's global meeting in June.
National Health Service head Simon Stevens said that the food
and drink industry must cut the sugar content of its products.
Europe's six largest oil and gas companies, including Royal
Dutch Shell, BP Plc, BG Group and Total
SA, have united in seeking help from the United
Nations to stop global warming.
