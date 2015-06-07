PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8

June 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ANSHU JAIN AND JURGEN FITSCHEN TO STEP DOWN AT DEUTSCHE BANK
(on.ft.com/1BTcz0S)
MARS WARNS BRUSSELS' RAW MATERIALS REGULATION WILL HIT
CONSUMERS (on.ft.com/1G4TX1L)
RENAULT SAVINGS BANK ROLLS INTO UK
(on.ft.com/1dozvyZ)
WOODFORD FUNDS INVEST 21 MLN STG IN AJ BELL
(on.ft.com/1AVe3Na)
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG's co-chiefs Anshu Jain and
Jurgen Fitschen are set to step down from their roles. John
Cryan, former chief financial officer of UBS Group AG
, will replace Jain. Fitschen, who will leave after the bank's
annual meeting next year, will not be replaced.
Chocolate company Mars has joined oil companies BP Plc
and Royal Dutch Shell Plc to oppose planned new
European financial market regulations, arguing that they would
increase volatility and reduce liquidity in raw materials
markets. (on.ft.com/1G4TX1L)
French carmaker Renault SA will launch a retail
savings bank in UK through its financing brand RCI. The bank is
set to offer interest rates to attract funding.
Online investment platforms and stockbroker provider, AJ
Bell, received about 21 million stg worth investment from funds
run by Neil Woodford.
