PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 10

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
HSBC TO AXE UP TO 50,000 JOBS IN 2 YEARS
DEUTSCHE, BARCLAYS AND RBS DOWNGRADED BY S&P
WPP CRITICISED OVER 'SORRELL-CENTRICITY'
BT'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ADDS 5 POUNDS PER MONTH
Overview
HSBC Holdings Plc is set to speed up a cull of unprofitable units and countries by cutting almost 50,000 jobs - half of them from selling businesses in Brazil and Turkey.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded several UK and German banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland, saying it considers government support for these banks to be uncertain.
Standard Life, which holds about 22 million shares in WPP, criticized the company's "lack of transparency" over the procedure followed to replace company founder and Chief Executive Martin Sorrell.
Britain's BT said on Tuesday it would offer Champions League soccer matches to new and existing customers of its TV service for free, and to its broadband subscribers for 5 pounds a month.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021