PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

GEORGE OSBORNE READY TO SELL OFF RBS AT A LOSS



BP CAUTIONS ON CHINA ENERGY SLOWDOWN



BUSINESS RAILS AGAINST UK PLAN TO RESTRICT SKILLED NON-EU MIGRANTS

BAYER SELLS DIABETES UNIT TO PANASONIC HEALTHCARE FOR 1.02 BILLION EUROS

Britain will start selling its 32 billion-pound stake in Royal Bank of Scotland in the coming months, Finance Minister George Osborne said on Wednesday, giving up on his previous intention to only sell the shares for a profit.

According to oil major BP's report Chinese energy consumption grew at its slowest since the 1990s. The report said low growth levels in energy-thirsty sectors of its economy helped drive down growth in consumption to 2.6 percent, or less than half its average rate in the past decade.

The British government plans to significantly reduce immigration from outside the European Union, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, teeing up a confrontation with business groups who fret their supply of skilled workers will be cut.

Bayer has agreed to sell its diabetes Care business to Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, backed by KKR and Panasonic Corp 6752.T, for 1.02 billion euros ($1.15 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)