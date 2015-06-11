PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

June 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
GEORGE OSBORNE READY TO SELL OFF RBS AT A LOSS
BP CAUTIONS ON CHINA ENERGY SLOWDOWN
BUSINESS RAILS AGAINST UK PLAN TO RESTRICT SKILLED NON-EU
BAYER SELLS DIABETES UNIT TO PANASONIC HEALTHCARE FOR 1.02
Overview
Britain will start selling its 32 billion-pound stake in
Royal Bank of Scotland in the coming months, Finance
Minister George Osborne said on Wednesday, giving up on his
previous intention to only sell the shares for a profit.
According to oil major BP's report Chinese energy
consumption grew at its slowest since the 1990s. The report said
low growth levels in energy-thirsty sectors of its economy
helped drive down growth in consumption to 2.6 percent, or less
than half its average rate in the past decade.
The British government plans to significantly reduce
immigration from outside the European Union, Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Wednesday, teeing up a confrontation with
business groups who fret their supply of skilled workers will be
cut.
Bayer has agreed to sell its diabetes Care
business to Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, backed by KKR
and Panasonic Corp 6752.T, for 1.02 billion euros ($1.15
billion), the company said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
