PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20

July 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
Royal Dutch Shell, which is all set to acquire
rival BG Group Plc, may cut its capital expenditure for
the year by several billion dollars from the previously
announced $33 billion figure.
The government of Italy is planning to begin the floatation
of its post office, Poste Italiane, in the first week of August
and is expecting to raise about 4 billion euros from a 40
percent stake listing.
Dividends paid by the companies in the UK reached their
highest level in the second quarter since the 2008 financial
crisis. About 29.2 billion stg was paid in dividends during the
quarter, including special dividends.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)