PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

July 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
NIKKEI TO BUY FT GROUP FOR 844 MLN STG
FERRARI FILES FOR NEW YORK IPO
BRUSSELS IN ANTITRUST CASE AGAINST SKY AND SIX HOLLYWOOD
Overview
Japanese media group Nikkei has agreed to buy the Financial
Times from Britain's Pearson Plc for 844 million stg
($1.31 billion), putting one of the world's premier business
newspapers in the hands of a company influential at home but
little known outside Japan.
Italian sportscar maker Ferrari has taken a step closer to a
stock market listing in New York, as its parent Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles seeks to boost its own coffers to
fund an ambitious 48 billion euro ($52.72 billion) investment
plan.
The European Commission charged Sky Plc's UK
division and six major U.S. film studios, Walt Disney Co
, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony Corp,
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Twentieth Century Fox
and Warner Brothers, on Thursday with illegally limiting access
across the European Union to movies shown on pay-TV channels.
($1 = 0.6447 pounds)
($1 = 0.9104 euros)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)