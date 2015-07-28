PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

July 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
GVC plays solo game in Bwin bid (on.ft.com/1Io4TFU)
Marwyn to launch vehicle on Aim to buy media companies (on.ft.com/1Io5o2B)
UK food takeaway start-up Deliveroo raises $70m (on.ft.com/1Io5x6d)
Overview
Online gambling firm GVC Holdings returned on Monday
with a new 1 billion-pound ($1.56 billion) bid for rival
Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, looking to trump a
recently accepted offer from 888 Holdings Plc.
Marwyn Value Investors Ltd, the group that brought
companies including Peppa Pig rights owner Entertainment One to
the public markets, is launching an Aim-listed acquisition
vehicle called Gloo Networks to buy media companies valued at up
to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion).
Deliveroo, an early-stage UK start-up that delivers
takeaways from high-end restaurants, has raised $70 million to
expand internationally, valuing the London-based company at
$315m, according to one person familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.6425 pounds)
