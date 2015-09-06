PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7

Sept 7 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
DOJ PROBES 1.2 BLN POUND IRISH PROPERTY DEAL
(on.ft.com/1QixbHS)
YOUTUBE TO SHOW VIEWS DATA TO ADVERTISERS
(on.ft.com/1Qj4fjc)
CHALLENGER BANKS WARN ON OSBORNE TAX
(on.ft.com/1Nk3gAN)
Overview
U.S. authorities are probing allegations of irregular
payments related to a 1.2 billion pound ($1.82 billion) property
sale by Ireland's state-run "bad bank," the National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA), to private equity firm Cerberus
Capital Management.
Google Inc's YouTube is planning to provide
advertisers with data on how many of the ads on its Internet
video-sharing site can be seen by viewers in response to
advertiser complaints.
Britain's so-called challenger banks are arguing that the
new proposed bank tax will give payday lenders an unfair
advantage over them as they do not have to comply with the tax.
Bosses of these challenger banks are due to meet a senior
treasury official this week to argue for a higher threshold for
surcharge.
