PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8

Headlines
GLENCORE TO SLASH DEBT BY $10 BLN
MBK PARTNERS SEALS $6 BLN TESCO KOREA DEAL
MITSUI SUMITOMO NEARS DEAL FOR AMLIN
Overview
Mining and trading company Glencore acknowledged on
Monday the severity of the global commodity market slump as it
suspended dividends and said it would sell assets and new shares
to cut heavy debts built up through years of rapid expansion.
The London-listed company came under pressure to cut its net
debt of $30 billion, one of the largest in the industry, as
prices for its key products, copper and coal, sank to more than
six-year lows.
Tesco is selling its South Korean arm to a group
led by private equity firm MBK Partners for 4 billion pounds
($6.11 billion), it said on Monday, as the British supermarket
retreats from foreign markets to focus on reviving its troubled
domestic business.
Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo is in advanced talks to buy British
nonlife insurer Amlin Plc for a significant premium to
its market value of 2.4 billion pounds
