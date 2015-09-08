PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BRUSSELS CLEARS $14 BLN GE-ALSTOM DEAL, BUT WITH CONDITIONS
FORMER SAINSBURY CHIEF JOINS TERRA FIRMA
WORLD BANK CHIEF ECONOMIST WARNS FED TO DELAY RATE RISE
Overview
General Electric won European Union antitrust clearance to buy Alstom's power unit for $14 billion, its largest takeover, after agreeing to sell some of the French company's assets to Ansaldo Energia.
Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket chain operator J Sainsbury Plc, is joining Guy Hands' Terra Firma Capital Partners as vice chairman.
The U.S. Federal Reserve should hold off raising interest rates until the global economy is more stable, the World Bank's chief economist said. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party