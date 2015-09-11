PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 11

Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
FORMER STANCHART BANK CHIEF PETER SANDS TO ADVISE DOWNING
CREDIT AGRICOLE IN $1 BLN US SANCTIONS MOVE
EU COURT ACCUSED OF 'TORMENTING' BUSINESS
Overview
Ex-chief of Standard Chartered Plc Peter Sands, who
stepped down in June, is now in talks to now be an informal
policy adviser to Downing Street. Sands, however, will not have
a direct role in regulation of the financial industry and will
not be paid.
France's Credit Agricole SA is nearing an
agreement to pay about $1 billion to resolve investigations into
whether it illegally moved funds through the United States for
blacklisted individuals and countries such as Sudan and Iran.
A top court of the EU was accused of "tormenting" business
after ruling that workers who do not have fixed offices should
also be paid for the travelling time to and from their first and
last customers.
