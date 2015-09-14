PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Shell CEO says BG deal risk is overstated (on.ft.com/1Ny7KnF)
Star Capital sells Pepcom to Tele Columbus in 608 mln euros
deal (on.ft.com/1Ny7WTO)
Germany clamps down on borders as flow of migrants hits
'limits' (on.ft.com/1Ny8cCi)
Overview
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben
van Beurden told the Financial Times that Shell and BG Group's
share prices had been "knocked about" by recent
turbulence in stock markets, and their valuations were driven by
"risk aversion and volatility at the moment, rather than careful
considered pricing."
Tele Columbus AG, Germany's third-largest cable
network operator, said on Sunday it has agreed to buy rival
Pepcom GmbH from Star Capital Partners, to create a combined
company reaching 3.7 million homes, in a deal valued at 608
million euros ($689.72 million), including debt.
Germany re-imposed border controls on Sunday after Europe's
most powerful nation acknowledged it could scarcely cope with
thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
