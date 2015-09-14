PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden told the Financial Times that Shell and BG Group's share prices had been "knocked about" by recent turbulence in stock markets, and their valuations were driven by "risk aversion and volatility at the moment, rather than careful considered pricing."

Tele Columbus AG, Germany's third-largest cable network operator, said on Sunday it has agreed to buy rival Pepcom GmbH from Star Capital Partners, to create a combined company reaching 3.7 million homes, in a deal valued at 608 million euros ($689.72 million), including debt.

Germany re-imposed border controls on Sunday after Europe's most powerful nation acknowledged it could scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day.

($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)