PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

Headlines

Global banks reach almost all 2019 capital standards (on.ft.com/1Qg9gIu)

Glencore launches $2.5 bln share placing to help cut debt load (on.ft.com/1QgaoMp)

Former financial watchdog Lord Turner joins Prudential board (on.ft.com/1QgamEf)

Overview

The world's 100 biggest banks all meet the tougher capital requirements agreed during the financial crisis and are closer to complying with new liquidity rules that come into force in 2019, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Tuesday.

Glencore Plc has launched a $2.5 billion share sale as the miner-cum-trader moves to implement measures to cut its large debt load and safeguard its investment grade credit rating.

British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday it had appointed Adair Turner, the former head of the country's financial services regulator, as a non-executive director. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)