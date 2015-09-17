PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

Sept 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Anheuser-Busch InBev eyes takeover of rival SABMiller (on.ft.com/1FNZhor)
Randgold bets on Ghana tie-up with AngloGold (on.ft.com/1FNZCHu)
BlaBlaCar zooms ahead with $200 mln investment valuing it at
1.4 bln euros (on.ft.com/1FNZMyy)
Overview
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer,
has approached rival SABMiller about a takeover that
would form a colossus producing a third of the world's beer.
Africa's biggest gold producer AngloGold Ashanti
said it has signed a deal with Randgold Resources to
jointly redevelop its aging Obuasi mine in Ghana.
French ride-sharing start-up Blablacar has raised $200
million from three venture capital funds as it pursues its
expansion in emerging markets.
