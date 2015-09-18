PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18

Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Airlines face delay compensation payments (on.ft.com/1FQBBQg)

Glencore criticised for breaking pledge on share placing (on.ft.com/1FQDCMc)

Technology groups warned on stricter financial regulation (on.ft.com/1FQEbWi)

Overview

Airlines have to pay passengers compensation when flights are cancelled or delayed due to unforeseen technical problems, the European Union's top court ruled on Thursday, handing a victory to consumers.

British metals group Glencore Plc made a "serious breach" of shareholder protection principles in the way it carried out a recent $2.5 billion equity placing, two trade bodies said on Thursday.

HSBC Holdings Plc Chairman Douglas Flint said in a speech in London on Thursday that regulators all around the world are reflecting on the extent that internet companies are providing banking services and whether they should be regulated. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)