PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Deutsche Wohnen buys rival LEG Immobilien in 7.6 bln euros deal (on.ft.com/1Kszwf6)
UK paves path for West's first China-designed nuclear reactor (on.ft.com/1KsB6xB)
O2 to become public company again after merger with Three (on.ft.com/1KsBlZE)
Overview
Deutsche Wohnen AG, Germany's second-largest real estate company, is to buy peer LEG Immobilien AG in a 7.6 billion euros ($8.58 billion) deal including debt, as consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies.
The UK has paved the way for the first Chinese-designed nuclear power plant in the West, to be constructed in Essex, in eastern England, saying Beijing could use Britain to launch a global rollout of its technology.
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd would support an initial public offering for the combined business after the closing of O2's merger with Hutchison's Three network, Canning Fok, co-chief executive of the Hong Kong group, said in an interview with the Financial Times. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.