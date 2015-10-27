PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 27

Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE BANK TO RIP UP IT SYSTEMS BLAMED FOR PROBLEMS

TEENAGER ARRESTED OVER TALKTALK HACK

GEORGIA HEALTHCARE SETS RANGE FOR LONDON LISTING

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG co-Chief Executive John Cryan is set to talk about replacing the bank's messy and outdated technology, cutting tens of thousands of jobs and shrinking the bonus pool when he presents his strategy to investors on Thursday.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland on Monday over a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of data from among the 4 million customers of British broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc.

Healthcare services provider Georgia Healthcare Group IPO-GEOR.L set a price range of about 215 pence to 315 pence share, valuing the company between 257 million stg and 347 million stg

