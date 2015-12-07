PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 7

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
Dec 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Glencore expects to cut debt ahead of schedule
Sovereign wealth funds withdraw $19 billion from asset managers
Bank of England approves all UK insurers on capital calculations (on.ft.com/1PNRHmV)
Overview
Swiss-based Glencore is set to inform investors on Thursday, in a call, that it expects to complete its $10.2 billion debt reduction program, ahead of its schedule, that is before the end of 2016.
According to data provider, eVestment, sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf have been withdrawing money out of asset managers at the fastest rate on record. About $19 billion was pulled out in the third quarter.
British insurers Aviva Plc and Prudential Plc were among 19 firms to have their capital calculation models approved by the Bank of England on Saturday, enabling them to lower costs under new rules.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
