PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8

SEC prepares new Credit Suisse charges

Publicis loses most P&G U.S. accounts

Former UK PM Gordon Brown to join Pimco as adviser

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to file charges against Credit Suisse Group AG for inflating reports of assets under management in its private bank.

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe SA is set to lose most of Procter & Gamble Co U.S. accounts as P&G is shifting almost all of its North American media planning and buying business from Publicis to Omnicom Group Inc.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown is joining Pimco board as an adviser. He joins other public officials on the board including the former president of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet.

