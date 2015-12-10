PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Volkswagen reduces number of cars hit by CO2 errors
Google faces Brussels move on 'snippet tax' for news
Accor buys Raffles owner for $2.9bn
Overview
Volkswagen says far fewer vehicles than
initially feared were affected by its carbon dioxide emission
problems, providing some relief to the sandal-hit automaker.
The European Union is looking into whether services such as
Google News should pay to display snippets of news articles,
wading into a bitter debate between the online industry and
publishers.
Accor Hotels is buying FRHI Hotels & Resorts, the
owner of Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel hotel chains, in a
cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion, that will also raise the
U.S. profile of Europe's largest hotel group.
