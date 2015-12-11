PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11

Dec 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Publicis loses L'Oreal US advertising account
AstraZeneca and Wallenbergs join in biological drugs venture
EU plans border force to police external frontiers
Overview
France's Publicis Groupe SA lost L'Oreal SA
as a client in North America, in less than a week,
after Procter & Gamble shifted all of its North American assets
from Publicis to Omnicom.
AstraZeneca Plc is partnering with the Wallenberg
family and the Swedish government to invest $100 million in a
new research venture in Sweden.
The European Union proposes a standing border force to take
control of the bloc's external frontiers. The Commission is set
to unveil plans next week regarding a permanent border force to
replace Frontex border agency.
