PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 24

Dec 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Russia issues international arrest warrant for Khodorkovsky
(on.ft.com/1NDk0Rw)
Hague's Brexit stance angers Eurosceptics (on.ft.com/1NDkcjK)
Panmure Gordon warns of blow from IPO decline (on.ft.com/1NDkK98)
Overview
Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for
Mikhail Khodorkovsky on suspicion of ordering a contract
killing, investigators said on Wednesday, prompting the former
oil tycoon to declare the Kremlin had gone mad.
Conservative Eurosceptics have accused Prime Minister David
Cameron of deploying former Tory leaders William Hague and John
Major to make the case for Britain staying in the EU.
Panmure Gordon said it expects a pre-tax loss of
about 4.5 million pounds ($6.69 million) this year as a drop in
equity issues and initial public offerings on Aim is taking its
toll on the brokers advising these companies.
($1 = 0.6722 pounds)
