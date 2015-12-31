PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 31

UPDATE 1-Freeport seeks guarantees from Indonesia amid mining shake-up
Dec 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
UK draws line under 'banker bashing' after scrapping assessment (on.ft.com/1PxJ2UI)
Etihad Airways to appeal German court ruling (on.ft.com/1mjHu5r)
Novo Banco investors threaten legal action over 2 bln euro losses (on.ft.com/1mqzTlb)
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has discarded its review of culture at retail and wholesale banks operating in the country, saying each company is unique and cannot be easily compared, according to people familiar with the situation.
Gulf airline Etihad said it will appeal a lost court decision in Germany over the right to jointly sell tickets for some routes operated by Air Berlin Plc this winter.
Investors have reacted with anger and threatened legal action after the Bank of Portugal said it plans to impose heavy losses on almost 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) of senior bonds at Novo Banco, the 'good bank' carved out of the failed Banco Espirito Santo.
