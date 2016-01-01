PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 1

Jan 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
George Osborne urged to revive review of bank culture (on.ft.com/1NY7R7Q)
Sports Direct to pay above minimum wage after storm of
criticism (on.ft.com/1NY88HC)
Skyscraper fire mars Dubai New Year party (on.ft.com/1RcsuBC)
Overview
UK politicians are urging finance minister George Osborne to
resurrect a probe into Britain's banking cluture which the
Financial Conduct Authority dropped before its completion.
Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sportswear
retailer, said its employees would be paid above the national
minimum wage from the start of the new year, after a review of
its conditions for thousands of its workers.
Fire engulfed a 63-storey skyscraper in Dubai on Thursday
night, but with the block evacuated and only minor injuries
reported authorities went ahead with a New Year's fireworks
display at the world's tallest building a few hundred metres
away.
