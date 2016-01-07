PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 7

Jan 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* FCA looks into alleged gilts market manipulation by Lloyds
trader
(on.ft.com/1JYkrlG)
* Oil and gas deals to 'ramp up' in 2016, says report
(on.ft.com/1VKrRQp)
* Osborne warns of 'cocktail of risks' from China and slump
in oil
(on.ft.com/1PL7mR5)
Overview
The UK's financial watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority, is
looking at whether market for the government bonds was
manipulated by a trader at Lloyds Banking Group.
Consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie sees a wave of oil and gas
deals this year, following a collapse in crude prices and the
slowest period for deals in more than a decade in 2015.
Finance minister George Osborne has said that Britain's
economy was not immune from a "dangerous cocktail" of threats
from abroad, and urged against complacency.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)