PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 7

Headlines

* FCA looks into alleged gilts market manipulation by Lloyds trader

* Oil and gas deals to 'ramp up' in 2016, says report

* Osborne warns of 'cocktail of risks' from China and slump in oil

Overview

The UK's financial watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority, is looking at whether market for the government bonds was manipulated by a trader at Lloyds Banking Group.

Consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie sees a wave of oil and gas deals this year, following a collapse in crude prices and the slowest period for deals in more than a decade in 2015.

Finance minister George Osborne has said that Britain's economy was not immune from a "dangerous cocktail" of threats from abroad, and urged against complacency. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)