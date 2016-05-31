PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Alliance Trust confirms approach by Jacob Rothschild (bit.ly/1VrdHWG)
Hedge funds and banks commission Brexit exit polls (bit.ly/1VqEuT7)
Executives warn of negative consequences for Europe of
Brexit (bit.ly/1Vrabvu)
Overview
British investment firm Alliance Trust Plc said on
Monday it had received an informal merger approach from RIT
Capital Partners Plc, which is chaired by financier
Jacob Rothschild.
Hedge funds and investment banks are attempting to profit
from UK's European Union referendum on June 23 by commissioning
private exit polls to find early voting patterns.
Members of the European Round Table of Industrialists warned
of the negative consequences of Brexit, saying Europe was at a
"fork in the road" and that an "unravelling" of EU's single
market and its rules would reduce prosperity, according to a
letter sent to the Financial Times.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)