PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

Headlines
* Thomson Reuters in $3.55 billion sale of IP and science
business (on.ft.com/29KZim1)
* UniCredit and Santander scramble to save asset manager
merger (on.ft.com/29KZpOx)
* Russia sells 11 percent stake in Alrosa (on.ft.com/29L04j2)
* Siemens backs away from Brexit warnings (on.ft.com/29JDbPG)
Overview
* Canadian group Onex Corp and Baring Private
Equity Asia are acquiring Thomson Reuters' intellectual
property and science business in an all-cash deal worth $3.55
billion.
* Italy's UniCredit and Spain's Banco Santander
are scrambling to save a plan that would create one of
Europe's largest money managers after the UK's vote to leave the
EU added to concerns about the outlook for the 5.3 billion euro
($5.86 billion) deal.
* The Russian government has sold a 10.9 percent stake in
diamond miner Alrosa for 52.2 billion roubles ($814
million) as part of a privatisation programme aimed at plugging
the country's budget deficit.
* Siemens has backed away from its earlier
warnings that Brexit could make the U.K. a worse place to do
business in and affect the group's future British investment
plans.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
