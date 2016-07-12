PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

July 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
*ValueAct, the hedge fund run by Jeff Ubben, has agreed to
pay $11 million to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit over
its stakebuilding in Baker Hughes and Halliburton
.
*Airbus is slashing production of its A380
superjumbo, which has struggled to win new customers amid a
lacklustre market for widebody aircraft.
*JPMorgan Chase has promised to lift basic hourly
pay for 18,000 of its lowest paid U.S. workers by at least a
fifth by 2019.
*The UK's markets watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority,
warned the Bank of England in the immediate aftermath of the
UK's vote to leave the EU that commercial-property funds could
start temporarily trapping investors' money.
