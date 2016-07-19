PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 19

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
July 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
*SoftBank to take over UK's Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion (on.ft.com/2a65RCR)
*Wells Fargo agrees to buy £300 million new European headquarters in London (on.ft.com/2a63Giw)
*UK's Hyperoptic wins £21m EU loan for ultrafast broadband (on.ft.com/2a64zaM)
*Worldpay two-week outage hits millions of payments (on.ft.com/2a64WC2)
Overview
*Japan's SoftBank has agreed to acquire the British smartphone chip designer Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion ($32.22 billion). SoftBank said that it will pay £17 ($22.54) in cash for each share in Arm.
*Wells Fargo has struck a £300 million ($397.80 million) deal to buy a new European headquarters in London, in one of the largest property deals in the city to be sealed since the June 23 referendum.
*The European Investment Bank has agreed to lend £21 million ($27.85 million) to a high-speed broadband project in the UK, its first investment in the country since the June 23 referendum.
*Millions of daily payments have been blocked by a technical outage at Worldpay that has lasted more than two weeks and left many customers unable to receive cash from gambling operators and e-commerce sites. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017