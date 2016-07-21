PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
*HSBC executives charged with criminal fraud (on.ft.com/2ac9AOX)
*Deutsche Borse still short of support for LSE merger (on.ft.com/2ac9nLD)
*FirstGroup bags U.S. rail contract (on.ft.com/2aca87t)
*Britain's unemployment rate fell below 5 pct before Brexit vote (on.ft.com/2aa1rrz)
*Two HSBC foreign exchange traders have been arrested and charged for allegedly making $8 million in profits and fees by "front running" a client's $3.5 billion foreign exchange trade.
*German exchanges operator Deutsche Borse remains short of a 60 percent threshold it needs to merge with the London Stock Exchange.
*FirstGroup will be the first UK bus and rail operator to run a U.S. passenger rail operation after it bagged a contract to run services on the outskirts of Dallas in Texas.
*Britain's unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent for the first time in 11 years. Official data show unemployment at 4.9 percent, the employment rate at a record high of 74.4 percent and inactivity at record lows.
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday